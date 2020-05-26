14:06
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

At least 372 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow

A charter flight with 372 Kyrgyzstanis on board took off from Moscow airport for Bishkek today. The headquarters for countering the spread of coronavirus at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reports.

At least 319 pregnant women, as well as 53 women with minor children under two years old, were sent home.

All the pregnant women have the appropriate certificates and permission of doctors to depart by the flight. There are also 26 citizens who have purchased airline tickets to business class. Patients, as well as women who left for the funeral of their loved ones are among them. In addition, at the request of the Russian side, five citizens of the Russian Federation were included in the business class.

More than 1,500 compatriots including seriously ill, pregnant women, minors and the elderly are next in line for return to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/153819/
views: 102
Print
Related
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be tested for coronavirus in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
413 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast of Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis return from Yekaterinburg
Evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg: Passenger detained with fake passport
164 more people transported from Orenburg to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis wishing to return to homeland gather at Embassy in Moscow
Students from Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg ask to take them home
Migrants appeal to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow ask Ambassador to help them with return to homeland
Popular
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total
26 May, Tuesday
13:52
Motorcyclist killed in collision with two cars in Bishkek Motorcyclist killed in collision with two cars in Bishk...
13:27
Kindergartens not to work until COVID-19 situation improves in Kyrgyzstan
13:09
At least 372 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow
12:37
Heavy truck drivers from Kazakhstan kept at border to check for COVID-19
12:18
At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis return from India to homeland