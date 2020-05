At least 35 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 16 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, four patients of them are cadets from Russia. Four new cases were confirmed in Osh region, eight — in Naryn region, seven people — in Chui region. Three of them are citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who arrived from Sol-Iletsk.

In total, 1,468 cases of coronavirus are registered in the country as of today.