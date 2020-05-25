Bishkek has most expensive potatoes among capitals of EAEU countries

According to the results of April, the highest prices for potatoes among the capitals of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union were registered in Bishkek. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The vegetable cost $ 0.43 in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, whereas in neighboring Nur-Sultan — only $ 0.35, and in Moscow — $ 0.36. Potatoes cost $ 0.39 in Minsk.

In April 2020, the maximum average prices for other essential goods in comparison with other capitals of the EAEU countries were registered in Moscow.

The lowest prices for beef ($ 3.6 per 1 kilogram), pasteurized milk ($ 0.62) and first grade flour ($ 0.49) were registered in Minsk. The minimum price for mutton was in Bishkek ($ 4.32).

In April 2020, an average retail price of pasteurized milk and beef in Bishkek city was higher than the prices observed in Minsk — by 7.5 and 20.5 percent. Bread is 39.5 percent more expensive in the capital of Kyrgyzstan than in Nur-Sultan, and 8.9 percent — than in Minsk. However, in April 2020, the average eggs prices in Bishkek exceeded their level in the capital of Kazakhstan by 16 percent.

A comparative analysis of the purchasing power of an average monthly salary in Bishkek showed that in April 2020 it lagged behind the capitals of the EAEU countries in essential products. This is primarily due to the low salary in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

One can buy about 700 kilograms of potato or about 550 kilograms of first grade flour for an average salary in Bishkek, in Moscow — 3,400 kilograms of potatoes and more than 2,000 kilograms of flour. About 1.5 tons of first-grade flour can be purchased for a salary in Minsk, and 2.7 times less (547 kilograms) — in Bishkek.

Three times fewer products can be bought for a Bishkek salary than for a Moscow one. The biggest gap is in the ability to buy potatoes (more than 5 times), and the smallest — butter (1.43 times).