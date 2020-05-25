10:42
Over 50 schools and kindergartens to be repaired in Bishkek

Bishkek City Hall plans overhaul of 51 educational facilities. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The list includes 34 schools, 14 kindergartens, 2 centers of children’s activity in Oktyabrsky and Sverdlovsky districts of the capital.

«The roofs, heating systems and heating mains, food units, sanitary facilities and etc. will be repaired. At least 88 ramps will be installed in educational organizations for children with disabilities. Contests are currently held. Funds for major repairs will be allocated from the city budget,» the City Hall said.

At least 97 schools, 86 kindergartens, 5 children’s activity centers, and a young technicians station work in Bishkek.
