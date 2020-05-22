New kindergarten for 140 children to open in Bishkek on June 1

Construction of two kindergartens and one extension to a kindergarten building will be completed in Bishkek this year. Vice Mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Azygaliev told.

According to him, a total of 87 kindergartens work in Bishkek, their total design capacity is 17,000 children. But actually they are attended by 31,000 children. Pre-school organizations are overloaded twice on average.

Ulanbek Azygaliev added that there are 22,000 people in the electronic queue for places in kindergartens.

According to the vice mayor, a kindergarten will be opened on June 1 in Tunguch microdistrict (140 places), construction of a kindergarten on Tynystanov Street (100 places), and an extension in Kaindy housing estate (25 places) will be completed this year.