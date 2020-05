At least 14 people with acute pneumonia of unspecified etiology are being treated in the City Clinical Hospital No. 6 in Bishkek. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, this hospital has been operating in a quarantine mode since May 8, receiving, diagnosing and treating patients with acute pneumonia of unspecified etiology — with suspected COVID-19, without laboratory confirmation and with concomitant chronic lung diseases.

«As of today, there are 14 citizens there, 8 of them are in serious condition,» he said.

As of May 23, the number of infected reached 1,365 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 957 of them have recovered.