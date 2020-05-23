16:06
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Public transport not to work between regions of Kyrgyzstan yet

Public transport will not work between regions of Kyrgyzstan yet. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, public transport will start working in Bishkek and Osh on May 25. Wearing of masks, disinfection, a limited number of passengers are mandatory requirements, tightened control over which should be constant.

Related news
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
«Local authorities, transport companies, citizens should understand how much the risks of the infection increase. Therefore, the sanitary rules set by the Ministry of Health must be strictly observed,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Officials noted the importance of preparing medical institutions for a possible increase in the number of cases of the infection by fall, increasing the potential of medical specialists, development of mobile laboratories, creation of conditions for domestic production of personal protective equipment and test systems.

As of May 23, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 1,365 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 957 of them have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/153664/
views: 91
Print
Related
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
Public transport stops renovated in Osh city
Public transport not to resume work in Kyrgyzstan
New transportation rules introduced in Osh city
All public transport stops working in Bishkek today
Public transport to work during state of emergency
Emergency situation regime in Kyrgyzstan: Buses run in Bishkek
Public transport to stop working in Bishkek
Public transport in Bishkek to be disinfected four times a day
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25 Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
23 May, Saturday
15:58
Coronavirus confirmed in employee of Alamedin District Court in Bishkek Coronavirus confirmed in employee of Alamedin District...
15:52
Last recovered from COVID-19 patient discharged in At-Bashi district
15:44
Another criminal case opened on abuse of office at State Communications Agency
15:29
Public transport not to work between regions of Kyrgyzstan yet
15:09
Brazil has second-highest rate of coronavirus spread in the world