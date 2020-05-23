Public transport not to work between regions of Kyrgyzstan yet

Public transport will not work between regions of Kyrgyzstan yet. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, public transport will start working in Bishkek and Osh on May 25. Wearing of masks, disinfection, a limited number of passengers are mandatory requirements, tightened control over which should be constant.

Related news Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25

«Local authorities, transport companies, citizens should understand how much the risks of the infection increase. Therefore, the sanitary rules set by the Ministry of Health must be strictly observed,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Officials noted the importance of preparing medical institutions for a possible increase in the number of cases of the infection by fall, increasing the potential of medical specialists, development of mobile laboratories, creation of conditions for domestic production of personal protective equipment and test systems.

As of May 23, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 1,365 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 957 of them have recovered.