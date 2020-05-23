13:03
At least 146 schoolchildren, students from USA, Canada transported to Kyrgyzstan

At least 109 schoolchildren and 37 students from various cities of the USA and Canada were transported to Kyrgyzstan by a special flight. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The schoolchildren and students studied in various cities as part of FLEX, International Student Exchange, NorthWest Student Exchange, Fullbright exchange programs.

«In total, 146 passengers have returned to Kyrgyzstan by this flight, including elderly citizens, as well as those who needed urgent evacuation due to health reasons,» the ministry said.

Before departure, the American Councils organized a medical examination of the students and provided them with personal protective equipment, as well as informed about the sanitary rules that must be observed during the trip. Upon arrival in Bishkek, passengers will follow the requirements of the Ministry of Health regarding testing and quarantine before reuniting with their families in all corners of Kyrgyzstan.
