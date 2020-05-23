10:01
At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis return from Yekaterinburg

At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis returned to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg (Russia). The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

A charter flight of Ural Airlines on the route Yekaterinburg — Bishkek — Yekaterinburg was organized by the Russian side for evacuation of Russian citizens from Kyrgyzstan.

«By agreement with the Russian side, citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived by this flight from Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Surgut, St. Petersburg and Khanty-Mansiysk, who were in need of urgent return due to serious illnesses, operations and late pregnancy. All arrivals have been placed in an observation unit in order to undergo appropriate medical procedures,» the center added.
