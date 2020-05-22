Coronavirus confirmed in 154 citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad

Coronavirus was confirmed in 154 citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nurlan Abdrakhmanov told at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, most of the cases were registered in the Russian Federation — 105.

«At least 7 infected Kyrgyzstanis were detected in the United Arab Emirates, 5 have already been discharged, in Pakistan — 22 (all have been discharged), India — 7 (1 has passed away, 6 have been discharged), Spain — 1 (discharged), Malaysia — 3 (discharged), the United States of America — 1 (discharged), Uzbekistan — 1, Greece — 1 (discharged), Kazakhstan — 5 (4 are treated in Bishkek, 1 — in Almaty), Italy — 1 person,» he said.

At least 1,350 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Some 949 people have been discharged from hospitals.