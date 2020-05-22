U.D. dollar drops below 74 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues to depreciate in Kyrgyzstan. It dropped below 74 soms over the past 24 hours.

Today, American currency is bought for 73-73.2 soms, and sold for 73.7-73.8 soms. The nominal rate set by the National Bank is 75,0293 soms (0.88 percent drop).

Since the beginning of May, the dollar has dropped by 5.2 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

The currency depreciated by 70 more tyiyns for a day.

The Russian ruble also depreciated a little over the past 24 hours. It is bought for 1.01-1,025 soms, and sold for 1,045-1.055 soms. The official rate is 1,0579 soms (drop of 1.1 percent).