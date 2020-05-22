Online database for registration of COVID-19 patients introduced in Kyrgyzstan

An information system has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan to register patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in all regions of the country. The Ministry of Health of the country reported.

Issue of its development was raised in the early days of the outbreak of coronavirus infection in southern Kyrgyzstan. «A working group was quickly created from among IT specialists of the Center for Electronic Healthcare of the Ministry of Health and the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF). The initiative was supported by a Kyrgyz-German project for support of the perinatal health care, implemented by GIZ on behalf of the government of Germany,» the ministry said.

The online platform made it possible to automate a number of processes, in particular, filling out various accounting and reporting forms. «The regional coordinators and the Ministry of Health no longer require from hospitals to send reports by email. All the data is available online, including recordings of the date of admission and discharge of a patient, dynamics of clinical changes, laboratory data, as well as the identification information of each patient,» the ministry added.

As of today, more than 30 hospitals of the republic, which provide assistance to patients with COVID-19, use the platform.