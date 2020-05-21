Department for protection of entrepreneurs created in Kyrgyzstan

A department for work with business entities has been created at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the supervisory body, Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, announced at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, employees of the department will work with entrepreneurs to prevent illegal checks by fiscal and other bodies.

«The decision to create the special department was signed only two days ago. Employees will also work locally,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told.

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considers the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office for 2019.