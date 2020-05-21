Celebration of Children's Day, Orozo Ait banned in Jalal-Abad region

Festive events are strictly banned on Children’s Day, June 1, in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov told at a briefing.

According to him, children’s playgrounds and parks will not work. Shows and online contests will be organized for children with disabilities.

«Mass celebration of Orozo Ait, slaughtering of cattle and gathering a large number of people is prohibited throughout the region. All relevant instructions were given to rural administrations and local authorities. These measures were taken to ensure health of citizens,» the official said.

Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov stressed that 12 roadblocks have been set up in the region. Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision officers inspect enterprises and organizations for compliance with sanitary requirements, activity of which was resumed. As a result of the raids, 29 business entities that did not comply with sanitary standards have been fined.