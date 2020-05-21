18:26
USD 75.69
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Celebration of Children's Day, Orozo Ait banned in Jalal-Abad region

Festive events are strictly banned on Children’s Day, June 1, in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov told at a briefing.

According to him, children’s playgrounds and parks will not work. Shows and online contests will be organized for children with disabilities.

«Mass celebration of Orozo Ait, slaughtering of cattle and gathering a large number of people is prohibited throughout the region. All relevant instructions were given to rural administrations and local authorities. These measures were taken to ensure health of citizens,» the official said.

Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov stressed that 12 roadblocks have been set up in the region. Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision officers inspect enterprises and organizations for compliance with sanitary requirements, activity of which was resumed. As a result of the raids, 29 business entities that did not comply with sanitary standards have been fined.
link: https://24.kg/english/153481/
views: 106
Print
Related
Sports centers and fitness clubs to open in Bishkek on May 25
Quarantine posts around Bishkek to continue working as before
Owners of enterprises fined almost half a million soms in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
36 people fined for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
Bishkek City Hall fines quarantine violators 228,000 soms for 3 days
Sanitary quarantine measures to be stepped up in Bishkek and Osh
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
Entrepreneurs violating sanitary quarantine measures revealed in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Thursday
18:04
30 million soms allocated from budget to support Kyrgyzstanis abroad 30 million soms allocated from budget to support Kyrgyz...
17:36
Department for protection of entrepreneurs created in Kyrgyzstan
17:18
Sports centers and fitness clubs to open in Bishkek on May 25
16:56
Celebration of Children's Day, Orozo Ait banned in Jalal-Abad region
16:23
One of directors of Ala-TV company detained in Bishkek