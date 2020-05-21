Kyrgyzstan extends validity of expired passports

Validity of expired passports, registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons was temporarily extended in Kyrgyzstan from January 1 to December 30, 2020. The Republican Emergency Response Center to Combat COVID-19 reported.
In order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Kyrgyzstanis, foreigners and stateless persons, it was decided to temporarily extend:
- Validity of passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic issued in 2004 (old type ID cards) and external passport issued in 2006 (with the exception of passports of persons under 16 years old) for citizens, who are staying outside the country, and validity of which expires from January 1 until December 30 — until December 31, 2020;
- Foreigners and stateless persons, who have expressed a desire to extend the registration period in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, are obliged to renew registration within 10 working days from the date of cancellation of the state of emergency and / or emergency situation;
- The Ministry of Education and Science was instructed to take measures to ensure issue of certificates and certificates of secondary (complete) general education on the basis of birth certificates in case of absence of an ID card.