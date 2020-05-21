16:54
USD 75.69
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan extends validity of expired passports

Validity of expired passports, registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons was temporarily extended in Kyrgyzstan from January 1 to December 30, 2020. The Republican Emergency Response Center to Combat COVID-19 reported.

In order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Kyrgyzstanis, foreigners and stateless persons, it was decided to temporarily extend:

  • Validity of passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic issued in 2004 (old type ID cards) and external passport issued in 2006 (with the exception of passports of persons under 16 years old) for citizens, who are staying outside the country, and validity of which expires from January 1 until December 30 — until December 31, 2020;
  • Foreigners and stateless persons, who have expressed a desire to extend the registration period in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, are obliged to renew registration within 10 working days from the date of cancellation of the state of emergency and / or emergency situation;
  • The Ministry of Education and Science was instructed to take measures to ensure issue of certificates and certificates of secondary (complete) general education on the basis of birth certificates in case of absence of an ID card.
link: https://24.kg/english/153461/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan reduces time period for issue of travel passports to citizens
Kyrgyzstan issues over 937,000 passports in 2019
State Registration Service issues 36 fake Kyrgyz passports in 2019
Passport data of Kyrgyzstanis to be sold to banks, cellular companies
Passport fees changed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani attempts to enter Uzbekistan with another person’s passport
Experts name country with best suited for travel passports
Uzbek citizen purchases fake Kyrgyz passport in Osh
Only 214 PRC citizens obtained Kyrgyz passports for 8 years
Kyrgyz passport climbs up in world ranking
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Thursday
16:23
One of directors of Ala-TV company detained in Bishkek One of directors of Ala-TV company detained in Bishkek
15:58
Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan
15:49
Formation of patrol police starts in Osh city and regional centers
15:20
Kyrgyzstan extends validity of expired passports
14:57
Extradition of Aziz Batukaev to Kyrgyzstan to be considered in 2021