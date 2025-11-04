10:19
New biometric passport introduced in Kyrgyzstan

A new biometric passport of the 2025 series for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic is introduced into circulation starting from November 3. The document features a completely new design and enhanced security measures, reflects national symbols, and fully complies with ICAO international standards.

The passports are produced domestically by Uchkun OJSC. Under the President’s directive, the passport production process has been fully modernized — technical and production capacities have been expanded, and modern equipment has been installed.

It should be noted that since May 2024, biometric documents — both international passports and internal ID cards — have been produced in Kyrgyzstan.

The main reasons for transitioning to the 2025 passport model include the update of national symbols following the adoption of the new state flag of the Kyrgyz Republic, the development of domestic production by transferring the full document manufacturing cycle to Uchkun OJSC, and the introduction of new technologies and unique security solutions providing one of the highest protection levels in the region.

The new passports include:

  • more than 30 first- and second-level security features, as well as numerous third-level elements;
  • innovative holograms and kinegrams;
  • UV printing and a cryptographic chip;
  • laser engraving of personal data;
  • two transparent windows on the data page, one of which features a Kyrgyz ornament;
  • unique optically variable visual elements.

Each visa page is illustrated with landmarks and sites from all regions of Kyrgyzstan, as well as historical and cultural symbols such as the image of Manas, Yntymak Ordo complex, Khan Tengri Peak, Aigul flower, Tash-Rabat, and others — all of which also serve as security features.

According to Kanybek Tumanbaev, Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department, the new passport has the highest levels of protection, making it impossible to counterfeit. Its cover has also been redesigned, with the state emblem of the Kyrgyz Republic featured prominently in the center.

It is important to note that the replacement of existing passports will be voluntary, and previously issued passports will remain valid until their expiration date.

The introduction of the new passport model will help to:

  • improve the registration of citizens crossing the state border;
  • enhance efforts to combat transnational crime and illegal migration;
  • strengthen protection against forgery and unauthorized use of documents;
  • improve the quality of migration control at border checkpoints.
