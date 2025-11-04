13:28
USD 87.45
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.08
English

New passports of Kyrgyzstan are impossible to forge — Syrgak Chokoev

A presentation of Kyrgyzstan’s new-format passports, number plates, and driver’s licenses was held at the Yntymak Ordo residence.

According to Syrgak Chokoev, Deputy Head of the State Document Production and Technology Center, Kyrgyzstan has become the first country to use 3D imagery in passport design and security features to prevent forgery.

«Our international partners are closely watching the successful implementation of this protection method, which is expected to be adopted in the development of passports in other countries in the future,» Syrgak Chokoev said.

He noted that the cost of the new passport will increase due to higher prices for materials supplied from Europe. However, both the ID cards and international passports will be produced domestically in Kyrgyzstan.

According to Chokoev, the new documents are impossible to counterfeit.

«We have an independent international assessment confirming that the documents meet all required standards. We believe our passport is one of the most beautiful in the world — at least, it deserves to be in the global top ten,» he stated.

He added that under normal daylight the passport appears standard, but under infrared light each page reveals a unique masterpiece featuring national symbols and landmarks of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/349587/
views: 84
Print
Related
New biometric passport introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Kyrgyzstan ranked 79th out of 107 in Visa Index 2025
Kyrgyzstan’s passport improves its position in world ranking
More than 74,000 Kyrgyzstanis participate in ID card replacement campaign
Foreign Ministry of KR negotiating visa-free regime with number of countries
Digital Development Ministry provides details on free replacement of ID cards
Sadyr Japarov announces campaign on free replacement of ID cards
Kyrgyzstanis can fly within Kyrgyzstan with digital ID
Kyrgyzstan may start issuing passports with new flag from May
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
12:59
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work...
12:44
New passports of Kyrgyzstan are impossible to forge — Syrgak Chokoev
10:32
New driver’s licenses to be issued in Kyrgyzstan starting November
10:22
Almazbek Ismankulov arrested again on corruption charges
09:55
Emotional Kyrgyz speech synthesis model presented
3 November, Monday
16:50
Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine for private carriers
16:42
Over 6,500 people contract ARVI in Kyrgyzstan in one week
16:21
600 villages in Kyrgyzstan covered by Taza Suu program
16:09
Heating season begins in Osh city