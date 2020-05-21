15:23
Extradition of Aziz Batukaev to Kyrgyzstan to be considered in 2021

Extradition of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev from Chechnya to Kyrgyzstan will be considered in 2021. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said at a meeting of the Parliament.

Aziz Batukaev was sentenced to four years in prison in Chechnya. He is currently serving the sentence.

«After his prison term ends in 2021, it will be possible to raise the issue» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said.

Investigation into illegal release of the crime boss was resumed in January 2019. It was sent to court in October.

Defendants in the case are 19 people. These are the doctors and laboratory assistant who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including former president Almazbek Atambayev.
