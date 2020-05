The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan suppressed work of another illegal point of sale of fuel and lubricants in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the agency reports.

Diesel fuel was sold from a DAF truck without permits in Zhenish village, Dzheti-Oguz district. According to preliminary data, the owner of the vehicle has sold 3,700 liters of diesel fuel. The heavy truck was placed on impoundment lot. Pre-trial proceedings have begun.