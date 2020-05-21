U.S. dollar drops below 75 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues to rapidly depreciate in Kyrgyzstan. It dropped below 75 soms over the past day.

Today, American currency is bought for 73.8-74.1 soms, and sold for 74.4-74.8 soms. Just for a day it depreciated by 1-1.2 soms at once. The nominal rate set by the National Bank is 75,6946 soms (0.58 percent drop).

Since the beginning of the month, the dollar has dropped by 4.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian ruble remains relatively stable. It is bought for 1.02-1,035 soms, and sold for 1,045-1.06 soms. The official rate is 1,0464 soms (drop of 0.5 percent).