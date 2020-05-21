COVID-19 confirmed in patients, doctors of Children’s Oncology Center Department

Coronavirus was confirmed in 14 people at the Children’s Department of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology of Kyrgyzstan. Director of the center Ernis Tilekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a doctor, two nurses, eight patients, and three caring parents tested positive for COVID-19.

«It was decided to repurpose the department into the one for patients with coronavirus. The rest contact patients, doctors who have negative test results, were transferred to the second and third floors. The department is still working. Fortunately, no one has clinical manifestations of the disease,» he said.

Ernis Tilekov added that from now on patients will be hospitalized only after PCR test. «These are extreme measures, but the disease can have an asymptomatic form, we cannot take risks,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Panfilov district, who was caring for her granddaughter at the department, tested positive for coronavirus after discharge.