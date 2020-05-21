Evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg: Passenger detained with fake passport

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained with fake passport during departure from Orenburg (Russia). The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia reports.

A criminal case was opened against the woman.

«Two more Kyrgyzstanis with Russian passports could not cross the border,» the Embassy said.

At least 167 citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived by a charter flight at night from Orenburg in Bishkek. The Embassy plans to evacuate the remaining 400 citizens by bus in the near future.

The Embassy calls on citizens who wish to travel to Orenburg Oblast with the hope of crossing the Russian-Kazakh border, to refrain from traveling not to get into a difficult situation.

«Scammers are trying to sell Embassy’s forms near Dobryninskaya metro station in Moscow, on the basis of which lists of compatriots departing for their homeland are formed. We inform you that the forms are issued free of charge. We ask you to beware of scammers who, for the purpose of profit, call and spread on social media information about alleged formation of a list for departure from Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, which is not true,» the Embassy warns.