At least 64 enterprises fined for violation of sanitary standards in Osh city

At least 64 objects of economic activity have been fined 130,500 soms in Osh city. The City Hall of the southern capital reported.

Monitoring of compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards at the facilities in the economic sphere is carried out by two working groups of specialists from specialized enterprises in Osh. Up to date, 1,031 objects have been checked.

«Temporary sanitary-epidemiological rules have been developed for work of public transport: constant disinfection of the passenger compartment, installation of sanitizers and boarding of passengers only in a checkerboard pattern. Functioning of buses, trolleybuses and minibuses in violation of sanitary requirements will have to be suspended. Each minibus should have a license for transportation of passengers,» the City Hall said.