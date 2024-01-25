17:47
USD 89.32
EUR 97.09
RUB 1.01
English

Preparations for construction of two-level interchange begin in Osh city

Preparatory work for the implementation of one of the largest projects — reconstruction of Monuev Street from the arch Kyrgyz Kochu to Masaliev Avenue and designing of a traffic interchange at the intersection of Monuev, Shakirov and Alimzhanov streets in MTU № 6 Kurmanjan Datka — has begun in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Specialists of specialized institutions and services — architecture, Municipal Service Department of the southern capital, MTU — are carrying out explanatory work with the population, dismantling of objects that have gone beyond the boundaries of red lines, preparation of the projected area for the beginning of construction works.

Earlier it was reported that the municipality of Osh is considering the construction of three more pedestrian overpasses and a two-level road interchange with a pedestrian overpass and an underground overpass to solve the issue of traffic congestion.
link: https://24.kg/english/285066/
views: 155
Print
Related
Implementation of third stage of clean water project starts in Osh city
Asphalt paving starts at Kyzart pass on North - South highway
Ministry of Transport completes construction of road in Nookat
SCNS chairman takes construction of road in Nookat under personal control
Heating season ends in Osh city
Cabinet takes loan for construction of Suusamyr – Talas - Taraz road
Internal roads in Aravan district to be built from travertine
Akylbek Japarov urges power specialists to continue working under no timeline
Ambassador of EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan to visit Osh
Workout area and tennis court opened in Osh city
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
25 January, Thursday
17:10
Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan
17:02
Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu
16:48
Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023
16:24
Another earthquake with magnitude 4 occurs in Kyrgyzstan
15:30
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan