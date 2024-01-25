Preparations for construction of two-level interchange begin in Osh city

Preparatory work for the implementation of one of the largest projects — reconstruction of Monuev Street from the arch Kyrgyz Kochu to Masaliev Avenue and designing of a traffic interchange at the intersection of Monuev, Shakirov and Alimzhanov streets in MTU № 6 Kurmanjan Datka — has begun in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Specialists of specialized institutions and services — architecture, Municipal Service Department of the southern capital, MTU — are carrying out explanatory work with the population, dismantling of objects that have gone beyond the boundaries of red lines, preparation of the projected area for the beginning of construction works.

Earlier it was reported that the municipality of Osh is considering the construction of three more pedestrian overpasses and a two-level road interchange with a pedestrian overpass and an underground overpass to solve the issue of traffic congestion.