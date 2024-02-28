Fees for late payment of fines for traffic violations canceled in Kyrgyzstan

Additional fees for late payment of fines for violations of the traffic rules have been cancelled in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They were canceled in accordance with the law on amendments to certain legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic, including the Code of Offences.

Previously, a driver who got a fine was subject to penalties if he or she failed to pay it on time. From today on, the driver who violated the traffic rules will only pay the basic amount of fine.