16:34
Scooter riders to be fined for road accidents and hitting pedestrians

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a draft law that makes people using mobile means of transport (electric scooters, segways, monocycles and others) liable for road accidents and hitting pedestrians. All these types of transport were combined into the term «mobile means of transport» and amendments were made to the Law «On Road Traffic» and the Code of Offences.

The amount of fine for violation of traffic rules was set at 1,000 soms, for driving under the influence of alcohol — 3,000 soms.

In addition, companies that provide mobile means of transport for rent may be obliged to instruct tenants and introduce age restrictions. For example, children under 14 will not be allowed to rent scooters.

After approval by the Parliament, the bill will be sent to the President for approval.
link: https://24.kg/english/292498/
