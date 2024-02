More than 123 million soms were paid to Kyrgyzstanis who were injured at work in 2023. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to the ministry, 2,600 violations of labor laws were revealed last year and fines of 4.8 million soms were imposed. 171 industrial accidents were investigated. Assistance was provided in receiving compensation for accidents amounting to 123.3 million soms, as well as in receiving unpaid wages in the amount of 25.9 million soms.