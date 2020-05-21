10:49
USD 75.69
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Students from Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg ask to take them home

Students from Kyrgyzstan staying in St. Petersburg (Russia) ask to organize their evacuation from Russia to their homeland. They told 24.kg news agency.

Students of several St. Petersburg universities turned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, because they cannot return home, and they were refused help at the Honorary Consulate.

«They told us that students can wait. For a long time since the start of the pandemic we were unable to leave for Kyrgyzstan. We do not have the right to work because of full-time education (such is the university’s contract) and in connection with the introduction of quarantine to counter the spread of COVID-19. But at the same time, we need to pay university study contract, for our stay in dormitory, as well as to buy a minimum set of food products. All this takes a lot of money. Many students have retired parents. In connection with recent events, the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic is forced to suspend pension payments, therefore, parents will not be able to financially support their children who are abroad,» the statement says.

Students ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Cabinet and the President for help in their return to homeland in the near future.

The appeal was signed by students of the university at the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the EurAsEC, as well as the St. Petersburg State Agrarian University, the St. Petersburg University of Management Technologies and Economics, the Russian Herzen State Pedagogical University.
link: https://24.kg/english/153398/
views: 118
Print
Related
164 more people transported from Orenburg to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis wishing to return to homeland gather at Embassy in Moscow
Migrants appeal to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow ask Ambassador to help them with return to homeland
Foreign Ministry promises to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg
161 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Bishkek
Migrants repeatedly gather at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow
Kyrgyz migrants staying in Sol-Iletsk ask to return them to homeland
Body of Kyrgyzstani died from COVID-19 delivered to Osh region from Russia
Migrants infected with coronavirus not admitted to hospitals in Russia
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Tristan Petterson: Some of my friends have asked me if I got to meet Borat Tristan Petterson: Some of my friends have asked me if I got to meet Borat
21 May, Thursday
10:45
At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzs...
10:27
164 more people transported from Orenburg to Kyrgyzstan
10:08
Bishkek - Yekaterinburg – Novosibirsk flight scheduled for May 22
09:55
At least 64 enterprises fined for violation of sanitary standards in Osh city
09:42
Kyrgyzstanis wishing to return to homeland gather at Embassy in Moscow
20 May, Wednesday
18:46
Kyrgyzstan to increase salaries of museum workers by 80 percent
18:39
Kyrgyzstan state airline plans to buy 5 planes under lease purchase agreement