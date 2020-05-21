Students from Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg ask to take them home

Students from Kyrgyzstan staying in St. Petersburg (Russia) ask to organize their evacuation from Russia to their homeland. They told 24.kg news agency.

Students of several St. Petersburg universities turned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, because they cannot return home, and they were refused help at the Honorary Consulate.

«They told us that students can wait. For a long time since the start of the pandemic we were unable to leave for Kyrgyzstan. We do not have the right to work because of full-time education (such is the university’s contract) and in connection with the introduction of quarantine to counter the spread of COVID-19. But at the same time, we need to pay university study contract, for our stay in dormitory, as well as to buy a minimum set of food products. All this takes a lot of money. Many students have retired parents. In connection with recent events, the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic is forced to suspend pension payments, therefore, parents will not be able to financially support their children who are abroad,» the statement says.

Students ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Cabinet and the President for help in their return to homeland in the near future.

The appeal was signed by students of the university at the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the EurAsEC, as well as the St. Petersburg State Agrarian University, the St. Petersburg University of Management Technologies and Economics, the Russian Herzen State Pedagogical University.