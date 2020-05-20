18:04
Quarantine posts around Bishkek to continue working as before

Quarantine posts around Bishkek will work as before. The Vice Mayor of the capital, Aziz Alymkulov, told at a briefing.

He recalled that the third phase of resumption of activities of a number of organizations will start on May 21. Some enterprises and other industry sectors will begin operating on May 25.

«At the same time, 16 sanitary-quarantine posts at the entrances and exits from the city will function as before. They are all located in Chui region. Considering that the majority of the region’s residents are employed in Bishkek, the posts will continue working,» he said.

Aziz Alymkulov added that the procedure for movement of citizens living and arriving in Bishkek on the basis of certificates of employment certified by a tax authority is also preserved. «The electronic system for acceptance of applications for certificates 312.meria.kg is working. Acceptance is possible by obtaining a QR code, for this it is necessary to fill out an electronic application through the electronic system,» he said.
