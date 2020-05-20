U.S. dollar drops below 76 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues fluctuating in Kyrgyzstan. The currency has been rapidly depreciating since the beginning of the week, and has already dropped below 76 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 75.1-75.4 soms, and sold for 75.75-75.9 soms. During the day it dropped by 60 tyiyns.

The nominal rate set by the National Bank is 76,1379 soms (drop of 0.64 percent).

The Russian ruble also depreciated a little. Today it is bought for 1,025-1.04 soms, and sold for 1,055-1.06 soms. The official rate is 1,0517 soms (0.16 percent growth).