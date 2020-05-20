13:30
Owners of enterprises fined almost half a million soms in Bishkek

Almost 4,000 enterprises have been checked for compliance with sanitary rules in Bishkek. City Hall of the capital reported.

At least 212 protocols for 467,000 soms have been drawn up for eight days:

  • In Pervomaisky district — 27 protocols for 67,000 soms;
  • In Leninsky district — 42 protocols for 102,000 soms;
  • In Sverdlovsky district — 33 protocols for 125,000 soms;
  • In Oktyabrsky district — 28 protocols for 70,000 soms.

At least 82 protocols for 103,000 soms were drawn up by the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance. The Sanitary and Environmental Inspection of the capital’s City Hall drew up 46 protocols for 188,000 soms.
