Kyrgyzstan supports agreed gas rates draft treaty

The Kyrgyz side supports adoption of a draft international agreement on gas rates, agreed upon by all parties, in real time. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, formation of a common EAEU gas market is one of the most important priorities for cooperation between the Union countries. This is an important element in ensuring energy security.

«The EAEU gas market is formed not only from its own production, but also includes gas supplies from third countries. I believe that when developing the draft international treaty, it is necessary to provide non-discriminatory approaches in setting rates for gas transportation regardless of the country of origin,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held yesterday in videoconference format. Its members are Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Russia Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The leader of Moldova, Igor Dodon, also took part in the meeting as the head of an observer country.