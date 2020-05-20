13:30
USD 76.14
EUR 83.38
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan supports agreed gas rates draft treaty

The Kyrgyz side supports adoption of a draft international agreement on gas rates, agreed upon by all parties, in real time. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, formation of a common EAEU gas market is one of the most important priorities for cooperation between the Union countries. This is an important element in ensuring energy security.

«The EAEU gas market is formed not only from its own production, but also includes gas supplies from third countries. I believe that when developing the draft international treaty, it is necessary to provide non-discriminatory approaches in setting rates for gas transportation regardless of the country of origin,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held yesterday in videoconference format. Its members are Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Russia Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The leader of Moldova, Igor Dodon, also took part in the meeting as the head of an observer country.
link: https://24.kg/english/153323/
views: 110
Print
Related
Fines offered for failure to remove barriers in EAEU
EAEU Governments instructed to simplify cabotage transport system
EAEU simplifies rules for transportation of products and non-food items
Kyrgyzstan speaks for finalization of strategic directions of integration
EEC proposes to abandon currency control in settlements in EAEU currencies
EAEU Presidents to participate in online summit
EEC, EAEU financial institutions launch Eurasian business initiatives contest
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce gas price
Medical and agricultural products to fall in price in EAEU
Kyrgyzstan offers EAEU to develop common measures to save economy
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
20 May, Wednesday
13:24
Number of infected with COVID-19 in Russia rises to almost 300,000 people Number of infected with COVID-19 in Russia rises to alm...
12:50
95,074 families receive humanitarian aid from state in Chui region
12:42
At least 7 out of new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan are imported
12:19
Owners of enterprises fined almost half a million soms in Bishkek
12:12
Nine more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan