Two employees of State Committee for National Security detained in Bishkek

Two employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan were detained in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Both of them were detained on May 16 in the framework of the criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency.

It is known that the detention was carried out by SCNS officers.

Recall, an Interdepartmental Investigation Group is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, was detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state.