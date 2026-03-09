18:55
Corruption at Republican Blood Center: Former director detained

A corruption scheme has been uncovered at the Republican Blood Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, the center’s former director K.B.B. allegedly entered into a prior agreement with a private company in 2020 and signed a contract for the installation of laboratory equipment and the supply of reagents.

Investigators found that reagents had been supplied at inflated prices over the past five years. Part of the funds received was reportedly transferred to the head of the institution in the form of so-called kickbacks.

Between 2020 and 2025, the scheme caused damage to the state estimated at 36 million soms.

On March 5, the former director was placed in a detention facility of the SCNS. Investigators continue efforts to identify other officials who may have been involved in the corruption scheme.
