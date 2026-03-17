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Interior Ministry: Criminal case opened on corruption at Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC

Video footage from the State Tax Service’s investigation, titled «Oil for Insiders: How Kyrgyzneftegaz was Ruined,» has been published in the media. It contains information about possible illegal actions by officials at the OJSC. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the materials indicate that employees of the company, abusing their official positions, colluded with related companies to organize illegal schemes for the sale and marketing of fuel and lubricants.

The investigation revealed that the officials, being aware that Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC is a strategic company and wholly owned by the state, and recognizing their responsibilities to ensure its effective operation in the interests of the state and society, acted contrary to these responsibilities.

«Against the backdrop of rising fuel prices in the republic, instead of taking measures to stabilize the situation, they entered into a preliminary conspiracy with unidentified officials of government agencies overseeing and supervising this sector. As a result, favorable conditions were created for the activities of certain associated companies aimed at extracting illegal material benefits for themselves and others, including by evading taxes and other mandatory payments,» the statement reads.

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has opened a criminal case under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Currently, with the involvement of specialists from the State Tax Service, the necessary investigative and procedural actions are being carried out aimed at a comprehensive and objective investigation of the circumstances of the case, as well as identifying and bringing the perpetrators to criminal responsibility.
link: https://24.kg/english/366425/
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