SCNS detains ex-director of State Communications Agency

An interdepartmental investigation team is investigating a criminal case on corruption fact. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The State Committee for National Security detained the ex-director of the State Communications Agency Natalya Chernogubova within the criminal case.

«Management of the State Communications Agency in collusion with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications, in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing, re-licensed the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state. At the moment, Natalya Chernogubova is detained and kept in the temporary detention center of the SCNS pre-trial detention center,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.