Corruption case opened at SCNS for embezzlement of state money

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has opened a criminal case for corruption against certain employees of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and individuals associated with them.

According to investigators, under the guise of transferring funds and property rights to the state, received from entrepreneurs and defendants in criminal cases, they systematically appropriated them for personal use.

It is noted that the participants in the scheme thus illegally enriched themselves.

A criminal case has been opened under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.