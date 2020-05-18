15:50
Two wounded border guards to be discharged from hospital this week

Two wounded border guards will be discharged from the hospital this week. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, their state of health is assessed as satisfactory.

«Another border guard is in stable condition. He will have a second operation, but its date has not yet been set,» the ministry noted.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards on May 8. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.
