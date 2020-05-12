15:13
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited servicemen wounded during a recent border conflict with use of weapons on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region. Press service of the head of state reported.

Servicemen of the State Border Service Sultanbek uulu Mirbek, Abdisait uulu Manas and Turdubai uulu Chyngyz, who suffered gunshot wounds, are currently undergoing treatment at the National Hospital in Bishkek.

The President expressed his support to the border guards and wished them a speedy recovery, and thanked for honorable service to the Motherland and protection of its borders.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.
