78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus infection was confirmed in 78 more people in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, three people got infected in Bishkek, three — in Chui region, 14 — in Naryn region, six — in Osh region, five — in Osh city, and one — in Jalal-Abad region.

«Earlier, 10 people who arrived from St. Petersburg tested positive for COVID-19, their number has increased by three people today. In addition, coronavirus was confirmed in 43 people who arrived from Sol-Iletsk,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

As of today, the total number of infected with COVID-19 in the country is 1,216 people.
