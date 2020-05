Up to date, 65 law enforcers have got infected with coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, the policemen are at risk, like doctors, long-haul truckers. They are being closely monitored.

«All the infected policemen are currently at hospitals,» Usenbaev said.

In total, 1,138 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today in Kyrgyzstan, 804 people have recovered.