119 patients with community-acquired pneumonia registered for 100 days

At least 119 cases of community-acquired pneumonia were registered in Kyrgyzstan in February-March, but coronavirus was confirmed only in two of them. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, community-acquired pneumonia is an indicator that the Ministry of Health had to monitor since the beginning of the epidemiological troubles in the country. The work began in February. There were 37 patients with community-acquired pneumonia. Two deaths were registered among them. But it is not known whether any of them was infected with coronavirus, because PCR tests were not yet been taken at that time.

At least 31 patients were registered in March. One of them died. There were 21 patients with community-acquired pneumonia in April. Seven people were taken PCR tests according to indications. Their results were negative.

«From May 1 to May 16, at least 28 cases of community-acquired pneumonia were registered. At least 21 patients have been admitted after introduction of quarantine since May 8. PCR tests were taken from everyone, two patients tested positive. We transferred them to the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital, they are being treated,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.

In total, 1,138 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today in Kyrgyzstan, 804 people have recovered.
