Since February 5, laboratories of Kyrgyzstan have received at least 83,124 samples for conducting coronavirus testing. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, 83,118 samples have been tested. About 2,368 samples were received for a day. At least 2,362 of them were processed and 21 new cases of coronavirus were revealed.

In total, 1,138 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today in Kyrgyzstan, 804 people have recovered.