Six people infected with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan

Up to date, six patients with confirmed coronavirus are in intensive care units of the republic. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a press conference.

According to him, there are a total of 320 patients in hospitals. Condition of 12 people of them is assessed as severe, 60 — moderately severe. About 248 people are in satisfactory condition.

In addition, 2,673 people have been discharged from medical supervision (from home quarantine) as of today. At least 1,789 citizens are still under supervision.
