Sanitary quarantine measures to be stepped up in Bishkek and Osh

Sanitary and quarantine measures will be stepped up in Bishkek and Osh. This decision was made today at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

Following the meeting, several instructions were given to step up sanitary and quarantine measures in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in At-Bashi district and Kanysh-Kiya rural area of Chatkal district, where the quarantine regime is in force due to the difficult epidemiological situation.

Earlier, the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said that the epidemiological situation also remains difficult in Naryn. He threatened to hold heads of government agencies accountable, if the situation does not change for the better.
