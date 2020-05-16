Additional roadblocks to be set up in Naryn

Four additional roadblocks will be set up in Naryn. Mayor of the city, Nurbek Moldokadyrov, told at a briefing.

According to him, such measures have been taken due to increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the region.

«The number of visitors from Bishkek is also growing in the region. Installation of additional roadblocks is also associated with this reason. The control will be tightened at the post located on the highway Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart and in the opposite direction,» Nurbek Moldokadyrov told.

Recall, coronavirus was confirmed in 57 people in Naryn. In total, COVID-19 was diagnosed in 1,117 Kyrgyzstanis in the republic.