22:43
48 people contact infected with COVID-19 employee of Bishkek hypermarket

At least 48 people contacted employee of the capital’s hypermarket diagnosed with coronavirus. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Tatyana Kuznetsova told today at a briefing.

She urged residents to refrain from visiting crowded places and leave the house only for urgent needs.

According to the Vice Mayor, there is still a threat of increase in the number of infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek. The number of infected in the city is 305 people and 648 contact persons.

At least 1,117 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
