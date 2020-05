Resident of Bishkek Arstanbek Tyulebaev intends to hold a peaceful rally against the authorities. He stated this to reporters.

According to him, the protest rally will be held on May 23 at 10.00 on Ala-Too Square.

«I will organize it. It will be a peaceful protest. It is directed against the current situation and the authorities,» Arstanbek Tyulebaev said.