Wounded border guard transferred to intensive care unit of National Hospital

A soldier of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan wounded during an incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was transferred to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

The state of the border guard is serious, but stable.

«The soldier is under the supervision of doctors. He is at the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care of the National hospital. The other two are at the Surgery Department,» the ministry said.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital. The Tajik side informed about 2 injured.
