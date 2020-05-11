10:19
Border conflict: State bodies of two countries to calculate amount of damage

Relevant services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will clarify the amount of damage caused during the conflict on May 8 in the border zone. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

The First Deputy Heads of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and Sughd region of Tajikistan held talks at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border yesterday.

«The parties agreed to conduct outreach among residents of the border territories of the two countries to prevent clashes. It was also decided to strengthen foot patrols of police officers in order to ensure safety of residents of border areas and prevent the spread of coronavirus,» the press service said.

It is noted that, according to the earlier signed joint documents, they agreed not to carry out construction and agricultural work in the disputed sections of the state border. Relevant services of the two countries will calculate the damage during the conflict on May 8.

On May 8, citizens of Tajikistan set fire to the house of a resident of Kok-Tash village Abdraim Mazhitov, who has been living there for 30 years.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.
